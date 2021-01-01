Menu

Romain JOLY

RUEIL MALMAISON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Agroalimentaire
Développement durable
Négociation
Environnement
Achats
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Réseau Entreprendre Paris - Start-up analyst

    2013 - maintenant Context:
    - Largest network of entrepreneurs in France (10.000 CEOs)
    - Financing and professional mentoring for SMEs with high potential of developement
    - 5.500 enterprises supported since 1986 - 88% success rate after 5 years
    - €15m lent in 2012 for 800 new companies

    Missions:
    - Business plans analysis, selection of high potential projects in Paris
    - Entrepreneurs interviews
    - Funding small and middle-sized companies between €15k - €300k
    - Implementation of financing strategies
    - NGO fundraising + development of CEOs network

  • Danone - Manager of sourcing & suppliers development

    Paris 2012 - 2012 Context:
    - Purchasing management for Danone's spent in R&D departement
    - €15m spent covered for goods & services

    Missions:
    - Markets analysis, elaboration of purchasing strategies for scientific partners
    - Managemenet of key suppliers: business reviews, development plans..
    - Tenders organization, negociations, contracts realization...
    - Budget and productivity plans elaboration

  • Danone - Social innovation project coordinator for Eastern Europe

    Paris 2009 - 2011 Context:
    - Danone Ecoystem Fund (€100m), created in 2009 strengthens and develops the activities of the partners who make up Danone’s ecosystem: farmers, suppliers, transport operators, distributors...
    - The Fund finances projects through NGOs to support employment, skills development and micro-entrepreneurship among its ecosystem partners.

    Missions:
    - Scope of responsibilities: Budget: €4m / Zone: Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Romania, Turkey…
    - Management of 5 projects of agriculture development in co-creation with international NGOs,
    - Design of project model, business plan, governance, roadmap, budget, contracts…
    - Strategic coaching and animation of steering committees with local business units and NGOs.
    - Management of the group sustainable development reporting tool: DANONE WAY
    •Building workshops and action plans for 80 executive committees
    •Leading social and environmental audits in 3 business units

  • Ethicity - Stagiaire consultant junior en développement durable et communication responsable.

    Paris 2007 - 2008 - Analyse et classement des rapports RSE des entreprises du CAC 40

    - Élaboration et accompagnement de démarches de développement durable : Danone Eaux France, Coca-Cola, Yves Rocher, Norauto…

    - Mise en place de partenariats stratégiques entreprises / société civile :
    Ariel / Good Planet, Volvic / Unicef…

  • Solidarité France Népal - Volontaire

    2006 - 2006 2 mois de mission humanitaire au Népal.

    - Analyse des besoins de la communauté du village concerné
    - Mise en place de projets sociaux (financement d'un groupe de micro-crédit, création de classes d'alphabétisation, restauration d'une salle de classe...)

