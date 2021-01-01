Romain JOLY

Mes compétences :
Conseil
Agroalimentaire
Développement durable
Négociation
Environnement
Achats
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
Réseau Entreprendre Paris
- Start-up analyst
2013 - maintenantContext:
- Largest network of entrepreneurs in France (10.000 CEOs)
- Financing and professional mentoring for SMEs with high potential of developement
- 5.500 enterprises supported since 1986 - 88% success rate after 5 years
- €15m lent in 2012 for 800 new companies
Missions:
- Business plans analysis, selection of high potential projects in Paris
- Entrepreneurs interviews
- Funding small and middle-sized companies between €15k - €300k
- Implementation of financing strategies
- NGO fundraising + development of CEOs network
Danone
- Manager of sourcing & suppliers development
Paris2012 - 2012Context:
- Purchasing management for Danone's spent in R&D departement
- €15m spent covered for goods & services
Missions:
- Markets analysis, elaboration of purchasing strategies for scientific partners
- Managemenet of key suppliers: business reviews, development plans..
- Tenders organization, negociations, contracts realization...
- Budget and productivity plans elaboration
Danone
- Social innovation project coordinator for Eastern Europe
Paris2009 - 2011Context:
- Danone Ecoystem Fund (€100m), created in 2009 strengthens and develops the activities of the partners who make up Danone’s ecosystem: farmers, suppliers, transport operators, distributors...
- The Fund finances projects through NGOs to support employment, skills development and micro-entrepreneurship among its ecosystem partners.
Missions:
- Scope of responsibilities: Budget: €4m / Zone: Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Romania, Turkey…
- Management of 5 projects of agriculture development in co-creation with international NGOs,
- Design of project model, business plan, governance, roadmap, budget, contracts…
- Strategic coaching and animation of steering committees with local business units and NGOs.
- Management of the group sustainable development reporting tool: DANONE WAY
•Building workshops and action plans for 80 executive committees
•Leading social and environmental audits in 3 business units
Ethicity
- Stagiaire consultant junior en développement durable et communication responsable.
Paris 2007 - 2008- Analyse et classement des rapports RSE des entreprises du CAC 40
- Élaboration et accompagnement de démarches de développement durable : Danone Eaux France, Coca-Cola, Yves Rocher, Norauto…
- Mise en place de partenariats stratégiques entreprises / société civile :
Ariel / Good Planet, Volvic / Unicef…
Solidarité France Népal
- Volontaire
2006 - 20062 mois de mission humanitaire au Népal.
- Analyse des besoins de la communauté du village concerné
- Mise en place de projets sociaux (financement d'un groupe de micro-crédit, création de classes d'alphabétisation, restauration d'une salle de classe...)