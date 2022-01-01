Menu

Pierre-Emmanuel BERCEGEAY

Paris

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Ouihelp - Président (CEO) - Co-fondateur

    Paris 2016 - maintenant

  • The Boston Consulting Group - Consultant

    Paris 2011 - 2014

  • Société Générale - Inspection Générale

    PARIS 2009 - 2011 • Selected as 1 of 45 out of 2000 candidates for highly competitive entrance to program
    • Major international exposure (6 months in Sao Paulo, 2 months in Dublin, also worked in Toronto and Johannesburg)
    • Assessed risk management of securities services activities in Toronto, Johannesburg, Nantes, Paris
    • Reviewed specialized financial services activities in Sao Paulo. Learned basic Portuguese in a few weeks to interview local employees
    • Reviewed reinsurance captive of the automobile leasing subsidiary, Dublin.

  • Rothschild & Cie - Analyste stagiaire en M&A

    2008 - 2008 • Strategic reviews of the French public transport sector and the gaming industry: side by side operational data, strategic positioning and market positions.
    • Company profiles, broker consensus, sector studies, press summaries for various pitches in the utilities sector

  • KPMG Audit - BU Consumer Market - Auditeur Stagiaire

    2008 - 2008 Auditing companies for the Consumer Market business unit

  • Axa Corporate Solutions - Stagiaire

    Nanterre 2006 - 2006 Assistant of the head of Actual department
    In charge of a project of calculation of profitabilty per clients

Formations

Réseau