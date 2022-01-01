Pierre-Emmanuel BERCEGEAY

-
Ouihelp
- Président (CEO) - Co-fondateur
Paris
2016 - maintenant
-
The Boston Consulting Group
- Consultant
Paris
2011 - 2014
-
Société Générale
- Inspection Générale
PARIS
2009 - 2011
• Selected as 1 of 45 out of 2000 candidates for highly competitive entrance to program
• Major international exposure (6 months in Sao Paulo, 2 months in Dublin, also worked in Toronto and Johannesburg)
• Assessed risk management of securities services activities in Toronto, Johannesburg, Nantes, Paris
• Reviewed specialized financial services activities in Sao Paulo. Learned basic Portuguese in a few weeks to interview local employees
• Reviewed reinsurance captive of the automobile leasing subsidiary, Dublin.
-
Rothschild & Cie
- Analyste stagiaire en M&A
2008 - 2008
• Strategic reviews of the French public transport sector and the gaming industry: side by side operational data, strategic positioning and market positions.
• Company profiles, broker consensus, sector studies, press summaries for various pitches in the utilities sector
-
KPMG Audit - BU Consumer Market
- Auditeur Stagiaire
2008 - 2008
Auditing companies for the Consumer Market business unit
-
Axa Corporate Solutions
- Stagiaire
Nanterre
2006 - 2006
Assistant of the head of Actual department
In charge of a project of calculation of profitabilty per clients