Romain JOUAN
Romain JOUAN
MONTRÉAL
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Logistique
Management
Entreprises
The Kooples
- Concession Manager
2015 - maintenant
The Kooples/ The Kooples Sport
- Responsable Corner
2013 - 2015
The Kooples
- Responsable
2012 - 2013
The Kooples
- Vendeur
2012 - 2012
H&M
- Vendeur
Le Bourget
2011 - 2011
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Berthe PHILIPPE
Cedric PREZELUS
Emilie GIAI-MINIETTI
Freddy GRONDIN
Julien MAUPETIT
Laura FORNARI
Nahuel RODRIGUEZ DIAZ
Olivier BIERRY
Thierry ANDRIEUX
Thomas MESSU
