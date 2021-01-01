Menu

Romain JOUAN

MONTRÉAL

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Logistique
Management

Entreprises

  • The Kooples - Concession Manager

    2015 - maintenant

  • The Kooples/ The Kooples Sport - Responsable Corner

    2013 - 2015

  • The Kooples - Responsable

    2012 - 2013

  • The Kooples - Vendeur

    2012 - 2012

  • H&M - Vendeur

    Le Bourget 2011 - 2011

Formations

Réseau

