Romain JUGY
Romain JUGY
Meyzieu Cedex
Entreprises
Würth Elektronik France
- Directeur Général / General Manager
Meyzieu Cedex
2014 - maintenant
Würth Elektronik France
- Directeur Division Connecteur International
Meyzieu Cedex
2005 - maintenant
HARTING Electronics
- Chef de Produit International
2001 - 2005
Radiall
- Chef Produit
ROSNY SOUS BOIS
2000 - 2001
Formations
IAE Montpellier
Montpellier
1999 - 2000
DESS CAAE/MAE
ENSCM, Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Chimie De Montpellier
Montpellier
1996 - 1999
Ingénieur
Lycée Paul Cezanne
Aix En Provence
1993 - 1996
Lycée André Honnorat
Barcelonnette
1990 - 1993
Bac C (S option Math)
