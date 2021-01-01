Menu

Romain JUGY

Meyzieu Cedex

Entreprises

  • Würth Elektronik France - Directeur Général / General Manager

    Meyzieu Cedex 2014 - maintenant

  • Würth Elektronik France - Directeur Division Connecteur International

    Meyzieu Cedex 2005 - maintenant

  • HARTING Electronics - Chef de Produit International

    2001 - 2005

  • Radiall - Chef Produit

    ROSNY SOUS BOIS 2000 - 2001

Formations

