Romain KIESGEN
Romain KIESGEN
LYON
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Lyon
En résumé
Entreprises
INterland
- Dir R&D
maintenant
INterland
- Chef de projet
maintenant
Formations
ENPC (Marne La Vallee)
Marne La Vallee
2000 - 2001
Mastere AMUR
ENSAPLV Ecole Nationale Supérieure D' Architecture De Paris La Villette (UP6)
Paris
1993 - 2001
Architecte DPLG
Réseau
Anne MEUNIER ANDRÉ
Cécile ALTABER
Cécile MICHAUX
Laure FAVIER
Laure PELLISSIER
Leïa ABITBOL
Lucie BRENON
Marion DANGER
Olivier LERUTH
Xavier COQUELET
