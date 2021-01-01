Romain LABEAUME

Sdv Logistics Singapore- Bollore Group
- Asst Procurement Manager
2012 - maintenant
Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.
- Semconductors Lead Buyer
2009 - 2012IMI is a vertically-integrated provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and power semiconductor assembly and test services.
Purchasing perimeter: 15 M€ - Suppliers: 25
• Managing commercial negotiations either on a quarterly, annual or spot basis
• Bidding activity for new projects for EU & Mexican plants
• Strategy & suppliers panel management based on: Sourcing, benchmarks & suppliers road maps
• Driving and monitoring the key suppliers regarding their Quality, Cost and Delivery performance
• Defining tactics and actions following the KPIs analysis (GPPV, ROE, Market)
AREVA T&D
- Electrical Buyer
2008 - 2009Areva Transmission and Distribution (now owned by Schneider Electric) is a global specialist in energy management, offering integrated solutions to help customers make energy safer, more reliable, efficient and productive.It is a company specialised in the design of solutions for the distribution, protection, control and management of electrical systems.
Purchasing perimeter: 6.5 M€ - Suppliers: 42
• Management of the electrical components suppliers (RFQ, orders, logistic, negotiations)
• Rationalization of the suppliers panel
• Multi sourcing procedure for the qualification of subcontractors of wire-harnesses
VALEO
- Purchasing Assistant
Paris2007 - 2008Valeo is dedicated to the design, the manufacture and the sale of components, integrated systems and modules for cars and heavy lorries.
Electronic Commodity Manager Assistant (internship – 10 months)
• Preparation and participation for the negotiations of electronic components
• Analysis and monitoring of the assembly board subcontractors key indicators
• Survey on the subcontractors production costs to create a quotation tool
Overhead Buyer Assistant (internship – 4 months)
• RFI / RFQ management
• Negotiation and selection of the services & facilities suppliers