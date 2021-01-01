Menu

Romain LABEAUME

SINGAPORE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Achat
Commodity Management
Management
Procurement
Purchasing
Sourcing
Supply chain

Entreprises

  • Sdv Logistics Singapore- Bollore Group - Asst Procurement Manager

    2012 - maintenant

  • Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc. - Semconductors Lead Buyer

    2009 - 2012 IMI is a vertically-integrated provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and power semiconductor assembly and test services.

    Purchasing perimeter: 15 M€ - Suppliers: 25
    • Managing commercial negotiations either on a quarterly, annual or spot basis
    • Bidding activity for new projects for EU & Mexican plants
    • Strategy & suppliers panel management based on: Sourcing, benchmarks & suppliers road maps
    • Driving and monitoring the key suppliers regarding their Quality, Cost and Delivery performance
    • Defining tactics and actions following the KPIs analysis (GPPV, ROE, Market)

  • AREVA T&D - Electrical Buyer

    2008 - 2009 Areva Transmission and Distribution (now owned by Schneider Electric) is a global specialist in energy management, offering integrated solutions to help customers make energy safer, more reliable, efficient and productive.It is a company specialised in the design of solutions for the distribution, protection, control and management of electrical systems.

    Purchasing perimeter: 6.5 M€ - Suppliers: 42
    • Management of the electrical components suppliers (RFQ, orders, logistic, negotiations)
    • Rationalization of the suppliers panel
    • Multi sourcing procedure for the qualification of subcontractors of wire-harnesses

  • VALEO - Purchasing Assistant

    Paris 2007 - 2008 Valeo is dedicated to the design, the manufacture and the sale of components, integrated systems and modules for cars and heavy lorries.

    Electronic Commodity Manager Assistant (internship – 10 months)
    • Preparation and participation for the negotiations of electronic components
    • Analysis and monitoring of the assembly board subcontractors key indicators
    • Survey on the subcontractors production costs to create a quotation tool

    Overhead Buyer Assistant (internship – 4 months)
    • RFI / RFQ management
    • Negotiation and selection of the services & facilities suppliers

Formations

Réseau

