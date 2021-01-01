Romain LADOUCE

-
MedILS - Mediterranean Institute for Life Science
- Engineer
2014 - maintenant
Proteomic Platform
-
SATT Lutech
- Ingénieur d'étude
Paris
2012 - 2013
Projet Protein Quality (www.sattlutech.com/protein)
Développement de la technique 2D-OxiDIGE basée sur la technologie 2D-DIGE
Détection, quantification et identification des protéines carbonylées
-
UPMC
- Assistant Ingénieur
Paris
2009 - 2012
Projet Européen Mark-Age (www.mark-age.eu)
-
Institut Cochin
- Apprenti
2008 - 2009
Apprenti sur la Plateforme d’électrophorèse Bidimensionnelle de l'Institut Cochin (Alternance)
Maîtrise de la technologie 2D-DIGE sur des échantillons d’intérêt biologiques
-
Chamtor
- Laborantin
2008 - 2008
Contrôle de production
-
LABM Lapsien
- Stagiaire technicien
2007 - 2007
Laboratoire Analyses Biologiques Médicales