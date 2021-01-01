Retail
Romain LAUNAY
Romain LAUNAY
LYON
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
BL Immobilier
- Co-gérant
2013 - maintenant
Formations
Université Pierre Mendès France
Grenoble
1997 - 1999
Réseau
Bernard GILLIER
Fanny BELIN
Michele ROCHA
Rania SALIBA
