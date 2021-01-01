Menu

Romain LEFEBVRE

LILLE

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Lille

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • C.E.V - Technicien agent de maitrise

    2009 - maintenant

Formations

  • Lycée Horticole De Lomme (Lille)

    Lille 1999 - 2004
Annuaire des membres :