Romain VINCENT
Romain VINCENT
NOUMÉA
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Management
Gestion de projet
Gestion
Finance
Entreprises
ADAMING
- CFO
2018 - maintenant
CONNECTHINGS
- Finance ans HR Manager
2016 - 2018
Espace B Nouméa
- Directeur Administratif et Financier
2010 - 2010
CIPAC SA NOUMEA (NC)
- Responsable Administratif et Financier
2010 - maintenant
Industrie, Médical, Santé, Telecom, Informatique, FAI
ALTEN SIR
- Responsable Administratif et Financier
Boulogne-Billancourt
2007 - 2010
Victoria Groupe neurones
- Contrôleur Financier
2002 - 2007
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Arnaud BOUESNARD
Benoit VANHEMS
Djamel LESSOUED
Frederic VAN BATTEN
Guillaume QUACH
Julien RENAULT
Philippe CHARLET
Simon BRETHOLZ
Stéphane COLIN
Sylvain NASSARE
