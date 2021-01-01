Menu

Romaine ROMANET-GUÉDEL

MARTIGUES

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Martigues

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Wilhelmsen Ships Service - General Manager Belgium

    2013 - maintenant

  • Lycée Français International Georges Pompidou, Dubai - Treasurer

    2008 - 2012

  • CMA CGM - Agencies Europe Manager

    Marseille 2003 - 2008

  • SGS SA - World leader in Certification, Inspection and Testing Services - CEO SGS UK / SGS Ireland

    1998 - 2002

  • SGS Group - General Manager, SGS France - Services to Governments and International Institutions

    Arcueil 1993 - 1998

  • SGS Group - General Manager, SGS Jamaica / SGS Haiti

    Arcueil 1991 - 1993

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :