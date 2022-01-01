Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Romaric BOGA
Ajouter
Romaric BOGA
COURBEVOIE
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
TOTAL SUCCESS WORLD INTERNATIONAL
- INGENIEUR COMMERCIAL
COURBEVOIE
2008 - maintenant
Formations
Pigier
Abidjan
2000 - 2007
Réseau
Ong COEFEBA
Yacou Gonn SIDIBE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z