Romuald FLORAN

Paris

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Mauna Kea Technologies - System Adminitrator

    Paris 2012 - maintenant Project Manager of Google apps for business.
    • Deployed resources for the migration of messaging system at the global corporate level (USA, APAC, EMEA)
    • Total of 150 number of users successfully migrated in a period of 2 months
    • Worked along side CRM project manager for the integration of Google apps for business with Salesforce CRM
    • RPM for SAP integrators. Implemented within 6 months
    • Managed change requests after Go Live
    • Integrated SAP with company CRM .
    Project Manager of Hyper-v implementation.
    • Deployed infrastructure for virtualisation
    DPM SAP
    • DPM SAP implementation company wide(globally)
    • Cost reduction (±30%) of electric consumption. Migrated physical servers to VMs.
    n place de tactiques pour atteindre les objectifs de vente et de marge
    Implementation of web platform service and launch of one corporate site (cellviziolab.com)
    • Worked with communication and Marketing team.
    • .Force proposal on technologies has set up
    Implementation Manager for corporate support platform.
    • Performed end to end requirement analysis.
    • Co-managed project with integrators. Go Live in less than 1 month.
    -Packaging applications installers and creating user friendly guides.
    -Tests of OS X for compatibility with the corporate tools.
    -Writing, debugging and maintenance of backup scripts based on rsync.
    -Management and maintenance of servers (Windows, Linux, OS X server).

  • Ecole Parsons à Paris - IT Manager

    2011 - 2012 Managed IT Support team (1permanent +1 intern) .
    •Implemented Backup solution .
    • Implemented Backup solution based on D2D technology.
    • Administration of the EPR Jenzabar.
    •Implement workflows for student admission management
    • Worked with admissions department setup workflow between Corporate ERP and Active directory.
    • Worked with Admission dept and Finance dept. on billing for tuitions.

  • ENSAD - System & Network administration

    2007 - 2011 Network Administration:
    • Optimization of bandwidth wich reduced deployment time from 1month to 2 weeks for the entire school.
    Deployment (400 computers):
    • In house development for Windows deployment.
    • Deploy Studio deployment for Mac.
    -Setup of shared calendars solutions (SOGO, Davical).
    -Server setup and management ( OS X, Windows 2000 et 2003, Linux (Gentoo, Debian)).
    -Setup website (Wordpress, Drupal, Jira) & LAMP architecture.
    -Python programming (novice).
    -Backup Management (Backup-exec, Arkeia).

  • Landor Associates - Technology specialist

    2002 - 2007 Network management (LAN cabling).
    -Setup, management and troubleshooting of computer equipment (95% Apple)
    -Installation and maintenance of servers (OS X, Windows 2000 et 2003) .
    -Administration of Novell servers.
    -Compliance regarding Sarbanne-Oxley law
    -Helpdesk

Formations

Réseau