Romuald FLORAN

Mauna Kea Technologies
- System Adminitrator
Paris
2012 - maintenant
Project Manager of Google apps for business.
• Deployed resources for the migration of messaging system at the global corporate level (USA, APAC, EMEA)
• Total of 150 number of users successfully migrated in a period of 2 months
• Worked along side CRM project manager for the integration of Google apps for business with Salesforce CRM
• RPM for SAP integrators. Implemented within 6 months
• Managed change requests after Go Live
• Integrated SAP with company CRM .
Project Manager of Hyper-v implementation.
• Deployed infrastructure for virtualisation
DPM SAP
• DPM SAP implementation company wide(globally)
• Cost reduction (±30%) of electric consumption. Migrated physical servers to VMs.
Implementation of web platform service and launch of one corporate site (cellviziolab.com)
• Worked with communication and Marketing team.
• .Force proposal on technologies has set up
Implementation Manager for corporate support platform.
• Performed end to end requirement analysis.
• Co-managed project with integrators. Go Live in less than 1 month.
-Packaging applications installers and creating user friendly guides.
-Tests of OS X for compatibility with the corporate tools.
-Writing, debugging and maintenance of backup scripts based on rsync.
-Management and maintenance of servers (Windows, Linux, OS X server).
Ecole Parsons à Paris
- IT Manager
2011 - 2012
Managed IT Support team (1permanent +1 intern) .
•Implemented Backup solution .
• Implemented Backup solution based on D2D technology.
• Administration of the EPR Jenzabar.
•Implement workflows for student admission management
• Worked with admissions department setup workflow between Corporate ERP and Active directory.
• Worked with Admission dept and Finance dept. on billing for tuitions.
ENSAD
- System & Network administration
2007 - 2011
Network Administration:
• Optimization of bandwidth wich reduced deployment time from 1month to 2 weeks for the entire school.
Deployment (400 computers):
• In house development for Windows deployment.
• Deploy Studio deployment for Mac.
-Setup of shared calendars solutions (SOGO, Davical).
-Server setup and management ( OS X, Windows 2000 et 2003, Linux (Gentoo, Debian)).
-Setup website (Wordpress, Drupal, Jira) & LAMP architecture.
-Python programming (novice).
-Backup Management (Backup-exec, Arkeia).
Landor Associates
- Technology specialist
2002 - 2007
Network management (LAN cabling).
-Setup, management and troubleshooting of computer equipment (95% Apple)
-Installation and maintenance of servers (OS X, Windows 2000 et 2003) .
-Administration of Novell servers.
-Compliance regarding Sarbanne-Oxley law
-Helpdesk