Menu

Ronan SCOLAN

Brest

En résumé

Working in the Shiprepair & Conversion division of the DAMEN SHIPYARDS Group since 2009, I started my career by being responsible for preparing accurate cost calculations of technical stops and various damages of all kind of ships.

Few years after, I turned exclusively to the preparation and estimation of cruise ships refits, as well as occasionally being a Project Manager for those projects.

Since January 2020 I officially joined the Project Managers team to respond to the growth of the upcoming cruise ships refits.

Visit my LinkedIn Profile : http://fr.linkedin.com/pub/ronan-scolan/92/227/9a1/

Entreprises

  • DAMEN SHIPREPAIR BREST - Project Manager / Chargé d'Affaires

    Brest (29200) 2020 - maintenant

  • DAMEN SHIPREPAIR BREST - Cost estimator / Deviseur

    Brest (29200) 2012 - maintenant

  • DAMEN SHIPREPAIR DUNKERQUE - Deviseur/Projeteur attinage

    Dunkerque (59140) 2009 - 2012

  • DAMEN SHIPREPAIR DUNKERQUE - Stagiaire Technicien de Devis réparation navale

    Dunkerque (59140) 2009 - 2009 Stage de 15 semaines au chantier de réparation navale ARNO DUNKERQUE en tant que Technicien de Devis réparation navale.

  • EUROP'METAL PRODUCTION - Technicien de bureau d’études

    2007 - 2008 CDD de 8 mois à EUROP’METAL PRODUCTION (Fabrication de mobilier de magasins - Guingamp) en tant que technicien de bureau d’études.

    - Prise de contact avec les clients, réalisation de devis.
    - Réalisation/modification de plans de définition et de plans d’ensemble,
    - Saisie des commandes clients, création d’articles sur GPAO (nomenclatures et gammes),
    - lancement et suivi des ordres de fabrication, demandes de prix et commandes auprès des fournisseurs…

Formations

Réseau