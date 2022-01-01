Menu

Rostom JOUOU

Southfield

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Informatique
Finance
Logistique

Entreprises

  • Lear Corporation - Materials Distrubution and Warehouse Manager

    Southfield 2007 - maintenant

Formations

  • ISET RADES (Tunis)

    Tunis 2001 - 2004

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel

Annuaire des membres :