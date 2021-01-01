Retail
Rozenn DAVY
Rozenn DAVY
La Garde
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Nestenn Immobilier
- Négociatrice immobilier
La Garde
2017 - maintenant
Carrefour
- Manager de rayon
Massy
2008 - 2017
Formations
Université Brest Bretagne Occidentale
Saint Pol Morlaix
2008 - 2009
Licence commerce et management des réseaux de la distribution en alternance
Université Brest Bretagne Occidentale DISTECH
Quimper (29000)
2006 - 2008
DUT technique de commercialisation en alternance
Lycée Sacré Coeur
St Brieuc
2004 - 2006
Réseau
Anne Laure KERGLONOU
Benjamin LE CALVEZ
Francis FLORIS
Gaëtan BARON
Gilles PERROT
Guillaume PÂRIS
Kevin NSONSA
Marine HERBERT
Patrice COQUET
Pierre BEAUVAL