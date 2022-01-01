Rume TPC (ARAWORE)

Over the past 20 years, I have had extensive career opportunities in the maritime sector, ranging from an assistant safety officer to a Barge Foreman on the West African coast.
I have participated in
Corrosion Services
Pipe Laying
Riser repairs
Oil well servicing
Oil platform mobilization operations.
My experience includes working in oilfields in Nigeria, Malabo and Cameroon.
I have had the opportunity of providing 3rd party logistics and VGM services to various companies.
Current CEO for TransPacific Caribbean.
TransPacific Caribbean is a Trading and Logistics firm, specializing in Agriculture, Commodities, Energy, Maritime and Logistics Services for industries and clients alike.
