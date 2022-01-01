Menu

Rume TPC (ARAWORE)

LAGOS

En résumé

Over the past 20 years, I have had extensive career opportunities in the maritime sector, ranging from an assistant safety officer to a Barge Foreman on the West African coast.

I have participated in
Corrosion Services
Pipe Laying
Riser repairs
Oil well servicing
Oil platform mobilization operations.

My experience includes working in oilfields in Nigeria, Malabo and Cameroon.

I have had the opportunity of providing 3rd party logistics and VGM services to various companies.

Current CEO for TransPacific Caribbean.
TransPacific Caribbean is a Trading and Logistics firm, specializing in Agriculture, Commodities, Energy, Maritime and Logistics Services for industries and clients alike.

Entreprises

Formations

Réseau

