Sabine GRAHN

We are close to our customers and our teams In order to meet the constant challenges of the technological Evolution . At Adequate Swiss you can take the oportunity to work on exciting projects and create the future In a company where innovation and engineering go hand In hand.



Adequate Swiss propose des solutions techniques dingénierie adaptés aux besoins de grands acteurs de lindustrie, notamment dans le secteur de laéronautique et des life sciences. Ma mission s'articule autour de la mise à disposition dexperts métiers répondant parfaitement aux enjeux et défis de nos clients.