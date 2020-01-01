Retail
Sabrina AKOEBA
Sabrina AKOEBA
Employée libre service
carrefour city
Employée libre service
Toulouse
Entreprises
carrefour city
- Employée libre service
Commercial | Toulouse (31000)
2017 - 2017
Gifi
- Employée libre service
Commercial | Muret (31600)
2015 - 2015
Formations
INSTEP Léo LAGRANGE
Muret (31600)
2015 - 2016
POI, Parcours Orientation Insertion. Validé mon projet d'Employée-libre-service
CFA GUYANE
Cayenne (97300)
2012 - 2013
CAP Coiffeuse
Lycée Elie Castor De KOUROU
Kourou (97310)
2010 - 2011
CAP Hotellerie
Pas de contact professionnel