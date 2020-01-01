Menu

Sabrina AKOEBA

  • Employée libre service
  • carrefour city
  • Employée libre service

Toulouse

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • carrefour city - Employée libre service

    Commercial | Toulouse (31000) 2017 - 2017

  • Gifi - Employée libre service

    Commercial | Muret (31600) 2015 - 2015

Formations

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel