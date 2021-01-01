Retail
Sabrina BOTELHO
Sabrina BOTELHO
PARIS
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Cabinet Minard
- Gestionnaire Junior de copropriété
2012 - maintenant
Cabinet minard
- Assistante copropriete
2010 - 2012
Formations
INSTITUT DE GESTION SOCIALE
Paris
maintenant
ICH
Paris
2012 - maintenant
IMSI
Paris
2010 - 2011
Anastasia DEMORY BRESSY
Françoise SGARBOZZA
Grégory CORBILLON
Herve FRENARD
Jacky LE PEUC'H
Karen ALLIGNE
Marie José GONNEL
Nancy FOFIE
Yannick YOMELAN
