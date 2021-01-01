Sabrina BOUDEFAR

Mes compétences :
Risk management
Audit
Formateur
Quality management
6sigma
ISO 14001
Leadership
EFQM
Lean
Norme ISO 9001
Entreprises
Bourbon Offshore
- Head of Quality & Improvement
2010 - maintenantExperienced in process optimization, lean, VSM, DMAIC, audit, maritime
Thales Land and Joint
- Bid Support Manager
Courbevoie2008 - 2009Economic Intelligence
• Geopolitical, political and economic customer (country) analysis and presentation.
Bid Process and Project Management
• Implement, improve and manage the bid process (by customer);
• Business analysis, market studies (product, customer, competition…);
• Support project segmentation (i.e. WBS/OBS) and budgets preparation.
Quality Management
• Follow-up the performance dashboard;
• Report the unit performance;
• Manage non-conformities, corrective and preventive actions within the bid process.
Volvo
- Quality Support Manager
Saint Priest2007 - 2008Improve and Maintain the Quality Management System
• Follow-up all aspects of the QMS for Volvo 3P incl. documentation, non-conformities, management reviews;
• Prepare, conduct and follow-up internal audits;
• Follow-up the strategic business plan, KPI’s and continuous improvement flows;
• Train and coach process owners and QMS users to quality disciplines.
Improve and Implement the Knowledge Management System
• Analyse of Renault knowledge management model (MEREX);
• Conduct a gap analysis and follow-up the associated action plan;
• Training, awareness and communication of the new system to QMS end users.
Bosch Rexroth
- Quality and Environment Engineer
2005 - 2005Build and Implement Environmental Management System, in Chelles (France)
• Conduct the risk and environmental analysis;
• Realize the environmental programme, objectives and associated action plans;
• Environmental awareness and training to factory and office employees;
• Ensure the QMS documentation is adequate and complies to ISO 14001 requirements;
• Prepare and follow-up the ISO 14001 certification audit.
Improve and Maintain the Quality Management System, in Lyon
• Prepare, conduct and follow-up internal audits;
• Quality support and awareness to QMS users (presentation, flyers, laminated sheets);
• Prepare and follow-up the ISO 9001 certification audit;
• Manage non-conformities, corrective and preventive actions.