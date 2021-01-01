Menu

Sabrina BOUDEFAR

MARSEILLE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Risk management
Audit
Formateur
Quality management
6sigma
ISO 14001
Leadership
EFQM
Lean
Norme ISO 9001

Entreprises

  • Bourbon Offshore - Head of Quality & Improvement

    2010 - maintenant Experienced in process optimization, lean, VSM, DMAIC, audit, maritime

  • Thales Land and Joint - Bid Support Manager

    Courbevoie 2008 - 2009 Economic Intelligence
    • Geopolitical, political and economic customer (country) analysis and presentation.

    Bid Process and Project Management
    • Implement, improve and manage the bid process (by customer);
    • Business analysis, market studies (product, customer, competition…);
    • Support project segmentation (i.e. WBS/OBS) and budgets preparation.

    Quality Management
    • Follow-up the performance dashboard;
    • Report the unit performance;
    • Manage non-conformities, corrective and preventive actions within the bid process.

  • Volvo - Quality Support Manager

    Saint Priest 2007 - 2008 Improve and Maintain the Quality Management System
    • Follow-up all aspects of the QMS for Volvo 3P incl. documentation, non-conformities, management reviews;
    • Prepare, conduct and follow-up internal audits;
    • Follow-up the strategic business plan, KPI’s and continuous improvement flows;
    • Train and coach process owners and QMS users to quality disciplines.

    Improve and Implement the Knowledge Management System
    • Analyse of Renault knowledge management model (MEREX);
    • Conduct a gap analysis and follow-up the associated action plan;
    • Training, awareness and communication of the new system to QMS end users.

  • Bosch Rexroth - Quality and Environment Engineer

    2005 - 2005 Build and Implement Environmental Management System, in Chelles (France)
    • Conduct the risk and environmental analysis;
    • Realize the environmental programme, objectives and associated action plans;
    • Environmental awareness and training to factory and office employees;
    • Ensure the QMS documentation is adequate and complies to ISO 14001 requirements;
    • Prepare and follow-up the ISO 14001 certification audit.

    Improve and Maintain the Quality Management System, in Lyon
    • Prepare, conduct and follow-up internal audits;
    • Quality support and awareness to QMS users (presentation, flyers, laminated sheets);
    • Prepare and follow-up the ISO 9001 certification audit;
    • Manage non-conformities, corrective and preventive actions.

Formations

  • Ecole Centrale (Nantes)

    Nantes 2015 - 2015 Lean Six Sigma green belt

  • Université Paris 2 Pantheon Assas

    Paris 2008 - 2009 Master 2

    Defence, Geostrategy and Industrial Dynamics - Including the Defense and Security Master provided by the ‘Institut des Hautes Etudes de Défense Nationale’

    Major subject studied: Armament commercialization, Economics, Decision analysis, Lobbying, Negotiation, Economic intelligence, Armament Industry, Internationals relations, Politics, Marketing, Strategic Marketing.

  • IAE

    Lyon 2005 - 2008 Science de gestion

    Including one year in Spain – Erasmus exchange program

    Economics, Accounting, Financial analysis, Marketing, Strategic Marketing Risk Management, QHSE management, Project Management, Socio-Economic Management, Team management, Human resources management, Statistics.

