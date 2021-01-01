Retail
Connexion
Sabrina BOUNIOL
Sabrina BOUNIOL
MARCQ EN BAROEUL
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Pragmatan
- Consultante en Recrutement
MARCQ EN BAROEUL
2016 - maintenant
TNT Internationnal
- Téléconseillère
2015 - 2015
Acadomia
- Professeur à Domicile
Paris
2014 - 2015
Formations
Paris Ouest Nanterre La Défense (Paris)
Paris
2012 - 2014
Paris Ouest Nanterre La Défense
Nanterre
2011 - 2012
Licence LLCE
Réseau
Amandine CRIÉ
Anne Elisabeth BARDOT
Lunii (Paris)
Antoine MESTDAGH
Elisa MORIN
Farah BENCHERIF
Ivette CAMPOS
Jamel MRABET
Maxime VINOT
Mylène TOLRON
