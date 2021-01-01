Menu

Sabrina CHAVENAUD

Gennevilliers

Election législatives 2022

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Alliance Healthcare - Comptable fournisseurs

    Gennevilliers 2018 - maintenant

  • KPMG - Chargée de clientèle

    Courbevoie 2015 - 2018

  • Cuisines SCHMIDT - Comptable

    2012 - 2015

  • Web auto 36 - Comptable

    2010 - 2011

  • FIDUCIAL - Assistante comptable

    Courbevoie 2005 - 2008

Formations

  • Lycée Blaise Pascal (Chateauroux)

    Chateauroux 2003 - 2004 BTS

  • Lycée George Sand

    La Chatre 2001 - 2002 BAC STT

Réseau

