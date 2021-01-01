Retail
Sabrina CHAVENAUD
Sabrina CHAVENAUD
Gennevilliers
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Alliance Healthcare
- Comptable fournisseurs
Gennevilliers
2018 - maintenant
KPMG
- Chargée de clientèle
Courbevoie
2015 - 2018
Cuisines SCHMIDT
- Comptable
2012 - 2015
Web auto 36
- Comptable
2010 - 2011
FIDUCIAL
- Assistante comptable
Courbevoie
2005 - 2008
Formations
Lycée Blaise Pascal (Chateauroux)
Chateauroux
2003 - 2004
BTS
Lycée George Sand
La Chatre
2001 - 2002
BAC STT
Réseau
Cédric BERNARD
David HENROTTE
Julien LAGARDE
Office Public De L'habitat Du Departement Du Rhone - Opac Du Rhone (Brignais)
Nadia VILLAIN
Pauline BOURGEOIS
