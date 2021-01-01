Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sabrina CHEKLAM
Ajouter
Sabrina CHEKLAM
GRENOBLE
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Grenoble
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Portalp International
- Responsable Ressources Humaines
2012 - maintenant
Formations
ECOLE DE COMMERCE WESFORD (Gren)
Gren
2005 - 2006
ECOLE DE COMMERCE WESFORD
Grenoble
2005 - 2006
Réseau
Andrh DAUPHINE
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z