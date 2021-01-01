Menu

Sabrina COLONNA

MEYTHET

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • MEGEVAND GERARD - Métreur Economiste

    2010 - maintenant

  • Cabinet maîtrise d'oeuvre - Chargé d'affaire

    2009 - 2009

  • Eiffage TP - Technicienne étude de prix

    Vélizy-Villacoublay 2005 - 2009

  • Appia - Apprenti economiste

    2003 - 2005

Formations

  • CFA

    Paris 2003 - 2007 Etude et Economie de la Construction

    BT et BTS EEC

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :