Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sabrina COLONNA
Ajouter
Sabrina COLONNA
MEYTHET
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
MEGEVAND GERARD
- Métreur Economiste
2010 - maintenant
Cabinet maîtrise d'oeuvre
- Chargé d'affaire
2009 - 2009
Eiffage TP
- Technicienne étude de prix
Vélizy-Villacoublay
2005 - 2009
Appia
- Apprenti economiste
2003 - 2005
Formations
CFA
Paris
2003 - 2007
Etude et Economie de la Construction
BT et BTS EEC
Réseau
Aicha BAURIERES
Jean Pierre HOUGAS*
Lynda PODREZOFF
Raphaël CHAUVIERE
Sabrina DESRUMAUX
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z