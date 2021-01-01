Menu

Sabrina CRIART

TRINITÉ

En résumé

Bonjour,

Je suis Sabrina, Chargée de mission Couveuse et TH.

Mes compétences :
Artisanat

Entreprises

  • CRAG/BGE - Conseiller en création d'entreprise

    2014 - maintenant conseil en création jeunes porteurs de projet et TH

  • Pain Son Aimée - Attachée Commerciale/Merchandiseur

    2013 - 2013

  • INTERFACE - Attachée Commerciale

    2012 - 2012

  • J3A Software - Ingénieur d'Affaires

    2009 - 2010

  • CCI MARTINIQUE - CONSEILLER EXPORT stagiaire

    2006 - 2006

  • CMT MARTINIQUE - Marketing et promotion de la destination Martinique (stage)

    2006 - 2006

Formations

  • CEFAC ATC (Paris)

    Paris 2011 - 2011 ATC

  • Nstitut De Formation Aux Emplois De Demain IFED (Ducos (Martinique))

    Ducos (Martinique) 2005 - 2006 BTS CI

    BTS CI

  • Université Antilles Guyane UAG (Schoelcher Cédex)

    Schoelcher Cédex 1999 - 2005 LLCE ESPAGNOL

    LLCE Espagnol

