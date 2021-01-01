Retail
Sabrina CRIART
En résumé
Bonjour,
Je suis Sabrina, Chargée de mission Couveuse et TH.
Mes compétences :
Artisanat
Entreprises
CRAG/BGE
- Conseiller en création d'entreprise
2014 - maintenant
conseil en création jeunes porteurs de projet et TH
Pain Son Aimée
- Attachée Commerciale/Merchandiseur
2013 - 2013
INTERFACE
- Attachée Commerciale
2012 - 2012
J3A Software
- Ingénieur d'Affaires
2009 - 2010
CCI MARTINIQUE
- CONSEILLER EXPORT stagiaire
2006 - 2006
CMT MARTINIQUE
- Marketing et promotion de la destination Martinique (stage)
2006 - 2006
Formations
CEFAC ATC (Paris)
Paris
2011 - 2011
ATC
Nstitut De Formation Aux Emplois De Demain IFED (Ducos (Martinique))
Ducos (Martinique)
2005 - 2006
BTS CI
BTS CI
Université Antilles Guyane UAG (Schoelcher Cédex)
Schoelcher Cédex
1999 - 2005
LLCE ESPAGNOL
LLCE Espagnol
Réseau
Emmanuel BIRBA
Marie LEOST
Marina DÉSIR
Nicolas FERCHAT
Guyane Recyclage (Remire-Montjoly)
Olivier BERNARD
Olivier HOUSSAIS
Paul-Emile BEAUSOLEIL
Samuel BLANQUET
Steeve LOUIS JEAN
Yves RICOLLEAU
