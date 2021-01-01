Menu

Sabrina DAUX

LONGUEAU

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Management
Merchandising

Entreprises

  • Devred - Directrice magasin

    LONGUEAU 2007 - maintenant

  • Groupe ERAM - Responsable Magasin

    Montrevault-sur-Èvre 2005 - 2007

Formations

