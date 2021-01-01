Retail
Sabrina DAUX
Sabrina DAUX
LONGUEAU
Mes compétences :
Management
Merchandising
Devred
- Directrice magasin
LONGUEAU
2007 - maintenant
Groupe ERAM
- Responsable Magasin
Montrevault-sur-Èvre
2005 - 2007
École Spérieure D'Art Graphique
Cambrai
1999 - 2003
DNAT
