Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sabrina DECROTY
Ajouter
Sabrina DECROTY
BORDEAUX
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Bordeaux
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
SAS ASIANCE
- Responsable Administratif et Fin
2004 - maintenant
Formations
BTS Action Co (Bordeaux)
Bordeaux
2004 - 2015
Réseau
Julie BAUDIN
Ludivine MONNET
Paul DOTAN
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z