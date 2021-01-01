Menu

Sabrina DECROTY

BORDEAUX

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Bordeaux

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SAS ASIANCE - Responsable Administratif et Fin

    2004 - maintenant

Formations

  • BTS Action Co (Bordeaux)

    Bordeaux 2004 - 2015

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :