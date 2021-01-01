Sabrina DESQUIENS

PHARMACEUTICAL LUXURY GOODS MARKETING, COMMERCIAL & BRAND MANAGEMENT



Bilingual english with good command of spanish and operational german

·Mature personality

· Cross-cultural and outgoing personality

· Analytical mind and realistic solution finder

· Very creative and results oriented

· Dynamic style





PROFILE :

- Sale's manageress and Marketing on Brands, Innovation, Sales and Profits.

- Brand Development for pharmaceutical and Luxury products

- Successes: Significant business growth in dental prothesis for Oversealabs and Dentrade

for Darphin in UK / USA

- sale's campaign for new products in UK for Lancaster ( all about eve) Nina Ricci (Deci-delà ) Guerlain (Heritage) perfumes



EXPERTISE :

Brand Strategy, Marketing campaign

New Products development

Global and local marketing approach

Recruitment

training



- BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT

Team training and management + P&L management by Product, Market.

ROI optimization and Business focus



- INTERNATIONAL EXPERIENCE

Global and Local positions

7 years in England,

2 years in USA

Spain / Poland / Belgium



Mes compétences :

Management

Formation

VENTE B to B

Centre profit

Relation client

Veille concurrentielle

Service client

Tourisme

Conflict Management skills

Plannings GANT

Secteur pharmaceutique

Secteur luxe

Planning d'activité et resourcing

Encadrement d'équipe

Marketing stratégique

Créativité

Esprit analytique

Organisation

Innovation

Webmarketing

Web design

Veille internet

Mobilité internationale

Développement international

Cosmétologie

Vente B2C

Adobe Illustrator

Luxe

Adobe Photoshop

Direction commerciale

HTML 5

CSS 3

Développement commercial

Community management

Wordpress

Mamp