Sabrina DESQUIENS

PHARMACEUTICAL LUXURY GOODS MARKETING, COMMERCIAL & BRAND MANAGEMENT
Bilingual english with good command of spanish and operational german
·Mature personality
· Cross-cultural and outgoing personality
· Analytical mind and realistic solution finder
· Very creative and results oriented
· Dynamic style
PROFILE :
- Sale's manageress and Marketing on Brands, Innovation, Sales and Profits.
- Brand Development for pharmaceutical and Luxury products
- Successes: Significant business growth in dental prothesis for Oversealabs and Dentrade
for Darphin in UK / USA
- sale's campaign for new products in UK for Lancaster ( all about eve) Nina Ricci (Deci-delà ) Guerlain (Heritage) perfumes
EXPERTISE :
Brand Strategy, Marketing campaign
New Products development
Global and local marketing approach
Recruitment
training
- BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
Team training and management + P&L management by Product, Market.
ROI optimization and Business focus
- INTERNATIONAL EXPERIENCE
Global and Local positions
7 years in England,
2 years in USA
Spain / Poland / Belgium
Mes compétences :
Management
Formation
VENTE B to B
Centre profit
Relation client
Veille concurrentielle
Service client
Tourisme
Conflict Management skills
Plannings GANT
Secteur pharmaceutique
Secteur luxe
Planning d'activité et resourcing
Encadrement d'équipe
Marketing stratégique
Créativité
Esprit analytique
Organisation
Innovation
Webmarketing
Web design
Veille internet
Mobilité internationale
Développement international
Cosmétologie
Vente B2C
Adobe Illustrator
Luxe
Adobe Photoshop
Direction commerciale
HTML 5
CSS 3
Développement commercial
Community management
Wordpress
Mamp