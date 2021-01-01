Menu

Sabrina DESQUIENS

Dompierre sur yon

En résumé

PHARMACEUTICAL LUXURY GOODS MARKETING, COMMERCIAL & BRAND MANAGEMENT

Bilingual english with good command of spanish and operational german
·Mature personality
· Cross-cultural and outgoing personality
· Analytical mind and realistic solution finder
· Very creative and results oriented
· Dynamic style


PROFILE :
- Sale's manageress and Marketing on Brands, Innovation, Sales and Profits.
- Brand Development for pharmaceutical and Luxury products
- Successes: Significant business growth in dental prothesis for Oversealabs and Dentrade
for Darphin in UK / USA
- sale's campaign for new products in UK for Lancaster ( all about eve) Nina Ricci (Deci-delà ) Guerlain (Heritage) perfumes

EXPERTISE :
Brand Strategy, Marketing campaign
New Products development
Global and local marketing approach
Recruitment
training

- BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT
Team training and management + P&L management by Product, Market.
ROI optimization and Business focus

- INTERNATIONAL EXPERIENCE
Global and Local positions
7 years in England,
2 years in USA
Spain / Poland / Belgium

Mes compétences :
Management
Formation
VENTE B to B
Centre profit
Relation client
Veille concurrentielle
Service client
Tourisme
Conflict Management skills
Plannings GANT
Secteur pharmaceutique
Secteur luxe
Planning d'activité et resourcing
Encadrement d'équipe
Marketing stratégique
Créativité
Esprit analytique
Organisation
Innovation
Webmarketing
Web design
Veille internet
Mobilité internationale
Développement international
Cosmétologie
Vente B2C
Adobe Illustrator
Luxe
Adobe Photoshop
Direction commerciale
HTML 5
CSS 3
Développement commercial
Community management
Wordpress
Mamp

Entreprises

  • Egoprod -  Web designer

    Dompierre sur yon 2017 - 2017 Refonte et création de site.
    Rédaction de contenus web
    Business dev

  • Restos du coeur - Bénévole analphabétisation et Formatrice

    2014 - 2016 Accueil et cours d'alphabétisation des populations nouvellement arrivées via les Restos du coeur

  • Roquefort - Responsable des Caves et du Magasin.

    2012 - 2013 Objectifs : Accroitre la visibilité de l entreprise dans
    le domaine du luxe. Augmentation du CA.
    Amélioration du service des visites des caves.
    CDD non renouvelé car victime d'un accident du travail ...

  • Laboratoire Oversealabs / Cross Dental - Directrice des ventes France

    2006 - 2010 Définir et garantir les réalisations commerciales.
    Diriger des clients nationaux.
    Consolider et développer l'activité sur les différents marchés.
    Création d’outils d’aide à la vente et de marketing.
    Formation et coaching des Responsables de secteurs.
    Répondre aux appels d’offres d’un grand compte
    (hôpital, cliniques, groupements..).
    Mettre en oeuvre une politique de prix/volume :
    remises, conditions commerciales, partenariat
    éventuel...
    Suivre des commandes, de la facturation et du
    compte client (litiges, invendus…) et/ou des appels
    d’offres.
    Contrôler des flux d’approvisionnement, des
    livraisons et des niveaux de stocks en lien avec le
    distributeur.
    Effectuer la veille concurrentielle
    Développer une politique de communication s
    institutionnelles et de partenariat avec
    les clients et ou praticiens hospitaliers,.
    Elaborer et gérer les opérations de relations
    publiques (Congrès, promotion s ).

  • Dentrade - RESPONSABLE MARKETING FRANCE

    2005 - 2006 Develop the image of the Laboratory in France.
    Participate in the definition of the marketing plan (catalogs, market studies, arguments, sales brochures)
    Elaborate the main lines of the marketing strategy and the products of the company as well as promote the brand image

  • Laboratoire JCD - Responsable de secteur Paca

    2002 - 2003 Développement du réseau et du CA
    Mise en place d une stratégie marketing pour accroitre la visibilité du laboratoire chez les dermatologues et pharmaciens
    Participation aux événementiels et aux congrés.
    Augmentation du portefeuille client

  • Darphin - Animatrice et formatrice Internationale

    1998 - 1999

  • N Farhi - Responsable de boutique

    1998 - 2001

Formations

  • Afpa Corréze

    Brive La Gaillarde 2016 - 2017 III

  • Ifdm (Paris)

    Paris 2001 - 2002 Visite Médicale

  • Diamond College (Reading)

    Reading 1989 - 1989 Management, vente et marketing

    Vente et Marketing

  • Université Lille (Villeneuve D'Ascq)

    Villeneuve D'Ascq 1984 - 1987 Droit civil et constitutionnel

