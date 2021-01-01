Retail
Sabrina DOULMADJI
Ajouter
Sabrina DOULMADJI
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Elanco
- Assistante BU
2012 - maintenant
L equipe
- Assistante Marketing
2005 - 2006
orange France
- Assistante de direction
1999 - 2005
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Burlot VINCENT
Clémentine DEBARBAT
Didier HOSPICE
Erwann MEDJEDOUB
Fabien PATHIAUX
Maamoun BACCAR
Marie-Agnès PEIGNEY-LE COZ
Marie Françoise Rosel NGO BANEG
Simon LE MOULEC
