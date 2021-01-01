Retail
Sabrina FENNOUCH
Sabrina FENNOUCH
LA CHAPELLE ST MESMIN
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Direct Medica - Galderma
- Responsable Grands Comptes / Formatrice
2013 - maintenant
VAI Sécurité
- Responsable commerciale
2012 - 2013
LACTALIS FROMAGES
- CHEF DE SECTEUR
Laval
2006 - 2012
MR BRICOLAGE
- ASSISTANTE CHEF DE PRODUIT
La Chapelle Saint-Mesmin
2004 - 2006
Formations
Université Marne La Vallee
Perreux
1999 - 2003
ECONOMIE
Réseau
Amandine ROGUES
Anne-Sophie LE DELLIOU
Carine LAVIOLETTE
Catherine LACROIX
Farida FENNOUCH
Jacky CAMBIEN
Pitch Conseil CABINET DE CHASSE DE TÊTES
Stephane BECQUET
Sylvain MINH
Vincent PERRON
