Sabrina FERRARI
Sabrina FERRARI
GERSTHEIM
Election législatives 2022
Le
résultat des législatives à Gerstheim
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
FMS
- Gestion locative et médiation
2013 - maintenant
ACTUA
- Chargée de recrutement
2004 - 2013
ZARA FRANCE
- Responsable rayon
Arteixo
2001 - 2003
2AD
- Assistante commerciale
1998 - 2000
Formations
AMGE
Strasbourg
1998 - 2000
BTS Actions Commerciales
