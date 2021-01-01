Menu

Sabrina FERRARI

GERSTHEIM

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Gerstheim

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • FMS - Gestion locative et médiation

    2013 - maintenant

  • ACTUA - Chargée de recrutement

    2004 - 2013

  • ZARA FRANCE - Responsable rayon

    Arteixo 2001 - 2003

  • 2AD - Assistante commerciale

    1998 - 2000

Formations

  • AMGE

    Strasbourg 1998 - 2000 BTS Actions Commerciales
Annuaire des membres :