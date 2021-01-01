Retail
Sabrina FLORIS
Sabrina FLORIS
PARIS
Henri8
- Assistante Chef de Projet
2014 - maintenant
UKIFF - London Iranian Festival
- Manager
2013 - 2013
Safran
- Assistante Marketing
Paris
2012 - 2012
Novancia Business School
Paris
2011 - 2014
Adrien SCHWOB
Camille DUGUÉ
Charlène COUDREAU
Christopher LAURENT
Ladislas KRAMER
Léa DINH
Marjolaine CHEVALIER
Nina MARQUET
Rene GONIDEC
Tristan GOIX
