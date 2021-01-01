Menu

Sabrina GHIDINELLI

LA LOUVIÈRE

En résumé

Entreprises

  • Open Text SA - Assistant Manager

    2010 - maintenant EMEA Fulfillment dept
    http://www.opentext.com/2/global/sol-ind-telecommunications-order-fulfillment.htm

  • Menlo Worldwide Logistics (3PL - GOOGLE) - Logistic Coordinator

    2008 - 2010 - Implementation, start-up and daily monitoring of the project Street View
    (Google) on a logistical point of view for EMEA;
    - Point of contact with the Operations Team Google, based in Switzerland, USA,
    and teams in different countries (EMEA), and the Data Center team based in
    Belgium.
    - Supervising of a team of two people;
    - Inventory management;
    - Management of packaging;
    - Transport Management;
    - Management plans for the introduction of new products and / or software;
    - Daily reporting to management in the U.S. and Switzerland;
    - Functional analysis of the information system to create relevant reports
    and adapted to the activity;
    - Point of contact with the engineers from Google.

  • Aisin Europe S.A. (TOYOTA CORP), Brussels, Belgium - Logistic Coordinator

    2008 - 2008 - Supervision of three workers;
    - Inventory management;
    - Purchasing follow-up;
    - Customers service;
    - Contact and follow-up with different carriers, Customs papers;
    - Establishment and monitoring plan with production sites in Japan on a monthly basis;
    - Storage of finished products;
    - Monitoring sales forecast upon customers’ needs;
    - Management of the delivery plan to end customers (JIT);
    - Invoicing and tracking products to final customers across Europe
    (Renault-Nissan, BMW, Porsche, Volvo, …)

  • Art et Pierre S.A., Nimy, Belgium - Executive Assistant

    1997 - 1999 - Full accounting management (encoding and daily monitoring) of customers,
    suppliers, banks, billing, cost analysis;
    - Monthly closing and VAT returns;
    - Production of customers requests, management of workshop;
    - Planning of all customers and suppliers ;
    - Setting up and starting a program for barcodes;

  • Doosan, Frameries, Belgium - Executive Assistant, Logistic Coordinator, Accounting Employee and Stock Management

    1990 - 1997 -Complete management (from customer order to final invoicing) in the import and export of spare parts and after-sales department.

Formations

  • Institute Reine-Astrid Mons-St Luc (IRAM), Mons, Belgium (Mons)

    Mons 1990 - 1993 Bachelor

