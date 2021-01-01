Sabrina GHIDINELLI

-
Open Text SA
- Assistant Manager
2010 - maintenant
EMEA Fulfillment dept
http://www.opentext.com/2/global/sol-ind-telecommunications-order-fulfillment.htm
Menlo Worldwide Logistics (3PL - GOOGLE)
- Logistic Coordinator
2008 - 2010
- Implementation, start-up and daily monitoring of the project Street View
(Google) on a logistical point of view for EMEA;
- Point of contact with the Operations Team Google, based in Switzerland, USA,
and teams in different countries (EMEA), and the Data Center team based in
Belgium.
- Supervising of a team of two people;
- Inventory management;
- Management of packaging;
- Transport Management;
- Management plans for the introduction of new products and / or software;
- Daily reporting to management in the U.S. and Switzerland;
- Functional analysis of the information system to create relevant reports
and adapted to the activity;
- Point of contact with the engineers from Google.
Aisin Europe S.A. (TOYOTA CORP), Brussels, Belgium
- Logistic Coordinator
2008 - 2008
- Supervision of three workers;
- Inventory management;
- Purchasing follow-up;
- Customers service;
- Contact and follow-up with different carriers, Customs papers;
- Establishment and monitoring plan with production sites in Japan on a monthly basis;
- Storage of finished products;
- Monitoring sales forecast upon customers’ needs;
- Management of the delivery plan to end customers (JIT);
- Invoicing and tracking products to final customers across Europe
(Renault-Nissan, BMW, Porsche, Volvo, …)
Art et Pierre S.A., Nimy, Belgium
- Executive Assistant
1997 - 1999
- Full accounting management (encoding and daily monitoring) of customers,
suppliers, banks, billing, cost analysis;
- Monthly closing and VAT returns;
- Production of customers requests, management of workshop;
- Planning of all customers and suppliers ;
- Setting up and starting a program for barcodes;
Doosan, Frameries, Belgium
- Executive Assistant, Logistic Coordinator, Accounting Employee and Stock Management
1990 - 1997
-Complete management (from customer order to final invoicing) in the import and export of spare parts and after-sales department.