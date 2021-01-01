Menu

Sabrina GRONDIN

LYON Cedex 03

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • April mon assurance - Commercial

    LYON Cedex 03 2001 - maintenant

Formations

  • Lycée Roland Garros (Le Tampon)

    Le Tampon 1989 - 1996 BTS ACTION COMMERCIALE

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :