Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sabrina GRONDIN
Ajouter
Sabrina GRONDIN
LYON Cedex 03
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
April mon assurance
- Commercial
LYON Cedex 03
2001 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Roland Garros (Le Tampon)
Le Tampon
1989 - 1996
BTS ACTION COMMERCIALE
Réseau
Bénédicte GRONDIN
David MASSE
Devaux CÉLINE
Erell KERVEVEN
Fabienne CHAUVET
Gianny DAGARD
Guillaume SAUZIER
Serge DREVON
Veronique BACHELIER
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z