Menu

Sabrina GUILLEMENOT

Villeneuve-d'Ascq

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Missery

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Auchan - Employee commerciale

    Villeneuve-d'Ascq 2010 - 2015

  • Education nationale - Institutrice contractuelle

    Paris 2007 - 2010

  • La grange au maximin - Serveuse

    2007 - 2007

  • Saboterie Marchand - Agent de conditionnement

    2006 - 2006

  • Etablissements Maternaud - Preparatrice commandes, recolte, vente

    2006 - 2006

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :