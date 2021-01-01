Retail
Sabrina GUILLEMENOT
Sabrina GUILLEMENOT
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Auchan
- Employee commerciale
Villeneuve-d'Ascq
2010 - 2015
Education nationale
- Institutrice contractuelle
Paris
2007 - 2010
La grange au maximin
- Serveuse
2007 - 2007
Saboterie Marchand
- Agent de conditionnement
2006 - 2006
Etablissements Maternaud
- Preparatrice commandes, recolte, vente
2006 - 2006
Formations
En Formation À La CCI De Côte D'Or
Quetigny
2015 - 2016
Diplôme d'assistante commerciale import/ export
Lycée Des Chaumes
Avallon
2003 - 2005
Université De Bourgogne
Dijon
2002 - 2003
deug géographie - 1ere année
Lycée Des Chaumes
Avallon
2000 - 2002
BAC STT CG
comptabilité gestion - Compétences acquises, disciplines abordées, activités annexes.
Réseau
Deborah BLIGNY
Karine MARTIN
Patricia JEANNEAU
