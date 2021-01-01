Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sabrina LAMOUREUX
Ajouter
Sabrina LAMOUREUX
ROUILLAC
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Rouillac
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Gamm vert
- Responsable MAF/PEPINIERE ET RAYON JARDINAGE
2007 - maintenant
BAOBAB
- RESPONSABLE MAF/PEPINIERE
SCHOELCHER
2003 - 2005
Art vert Royan
- Vendeuse maf
1998 - 2002
CAP VERT ROCHEFORT
- OUVRIERE HORTICOLE
1997 - 1997
Formations
Le Petit Chadignac
Saintes
1994 - 1996
BTA
PRODUCTION FLORALE
Réseau
Jean-Nicolas DAVID
Julie MARCHIVES
Laurent PREVAUD
Oliver MATHYS
Philippe AYME
Vanessa TIFFON
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z