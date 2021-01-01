Retail
Sabrina LAMROUS
Sabrina LAMROUS
ALGIERS
El Kendi Industrie du médicament
- Chef de Département Approvisionnement
2006 - maintenant
IPIL Institut De Pharmacie Industrielle De Lyon
Lyon
1998 - 1999
DESS (Diplôme d'Etudes Supérieures Specialisées) en Pharmacie Industrielle
Formation par Alternance en Management à L'Ecole de management de Lyon
Caroline GUYOT
Dharm Prakash TRIPATHI
Hichem BEN
Merouane NEGGAZ
Moulai AHMED
Pierre CAPPELLE
Tidia RADJI
