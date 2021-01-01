Menu

Sabrina LE SÉNÉCAL

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Veille réglementaire
Mailing
Vente
Achats

Entreprises

  • Sehyma - Secrétaire commerciale

    2013 - maintenant

  • Sehyma - Assistante de gestion/Secrétaire commerciale

    2010 - 2011

  • Sergent Major - Vendeuse

    Montreuil 2009 - 2010

  • Maison du Monde - Vendeuse

    2009 - 2010

Formations

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :