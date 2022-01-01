Retail
Sabrina LEBSIR
Sabrina LEBSIR
MARSEILLE
Pas de description
Pas d'entreprise renseignée
Lycée Marie Curie
Marseille (13000)
2022 - maintenant
Actuellement en première année en BTS SIO option SLAM
Lycée Marie Curie
Marseille (13000)
2019 - 2022
Baccalauréat technologique en STMG
Pas de contact professionnel
