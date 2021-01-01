Sabrina LINK GODET

Mes compétences :
Allemand
Chef de produit
High tech
International
Marketing
Marketing stratégique
Marketing stratégique et opérationnel
Entreprises
Sony
- European Senior product manager ( Portable charger & charging accessories)
Puteaux2014 - maintenant• Product management :
- Product launch & packaging development with the support of market intelligence tools: End user survey, market analysis, sell out data; GFK, benchmark…
- Line up management : monitor main KPI’s ( sales, stock , profit, market share), monthly sales forecast , action plan follow up
• Product strategy:
- Set up EU strategy in terms of
-Distribution (strategy by country by channel)
-Pricing
-Promotion by sales channels & follow up ROI
- Negotiate annual Budget in terms of sales & profit with Headquarter & each country
- Support Key account managers with presentations ,tools & customer visit
• Communication : Define European communication strategy including
- below the line activities ( Point of sales material, leaflets…)
- above the line activities ( PR , press activities & online advertising campaign).
• Zone management : Define sales & marketing strategy for selected European countries. Follow up daily business & customer visit.
Sony France
- European product manager ( Chargers, rechargeable batteries & portable chargers)
Puteaux2010 - 2014• Product management :
-Line up management : monitor main KPI’s ( sales, stock , profit, market share), monthly sales forecast , action plan follow up
-Market intelligence : GFK, benchmark , market analysis …
• Product strategy:
Set up EU strategy in terms of
- Distribution (strategy by country by channel)
- Pricing
- Promotion by sales channels & follow up ROI
Negotiate annual Budget in terms of sales & profit with Headquarter & each country
Support Key account managers with presentations ,tools & customer visit
• Communication : Define European communication strategy including
- below the line activities ( Point of sales material, leaflets…)
- above the line activities ( PR , press activities & online advertising campaign
SONY France
- European Junior Product Manager ( Micro batteries)
Puteaux2008 - 2010•Follow up product portfolio in Europe ( Budget negotiation, implement marketing strategy in terms of price, product , promotion by country and by sales channel B2B / B2C)
•Market analysis: follow up market trend, price evolution, competiton benchmark
•Promotion plan : implement promo plan by sales channel et follow up ROI
Sony
- European marketing assistant (Energy)
Puteaux2007 - 2008•Participation to sales development & product management : sales & stock monitoring , Set up European price lists,
•Support the launch of promotional packs ( coordinate with different agencies to develop packaging & implement promotion)
•Display & point of sales monitoring : follow up stock & demand for the 25 Eu countries & coordinate between different teams , planning , repackaging team.
Univar
- Assistante chef de Produit détergents
Fontenay-sous-Bois2006 - 2006Réalisation d’une étude de marché de la détergence en France pour préparer et lancer des plans d’actions, création d’outils marketing, soutien à la force de vente, prospection.
Kalteswasser Multimedia GmbH
- Assistante Marketing et RP
2004 - 2004Organisation d’une conférence de presse
prospection, mailings
publicités
représentation de l’entreprise dans plusieurs salons
participation et organisation à l’ouverture d’une nouvelle filiale.