Sabrina LINK GODET

Puteaux

Election législatives 2022

Mes compétences :
Allemand
Chef de produit
High tech
International
Marketing
Marketing stratégique
Marketing stratégique et opérationnel

Entreprises

  • Sony - European Senior product manager ( Portable charger & charging accessories)

    Puteaux 2014 - maintenant • Product management :
    - Product launch & packaging development with the support of market intelligence tools: End user survey, market analysis, sell out data; GFK, benchmark…
    - Line up management : monitor main KPI’s ( sales, stock , profit, market share), monthly sales forecast , action plan follow up

    • Product strategy:
    - Set up EU strategy in terms of
     -Distribution (strategy by country by channel)
     -Pricing
     -Promotion by sales channels & follow up ROI
    - Negotiate annual Budget in terms of sales & profit with Headquarter & each country
    - Support Key account managers with presentations ,tools & customer visit

    • Communication : Define European communication strategy including
    - below the line activities ( Point of sales material, leaflets…)
    - above the line activities ( PR , press activities & online advertising campaign).

    • Zone management : Define sales & marketing strategy for selected European countries. Follow up daily business & customer visit.

  • Sony France - European product manager ( Chargers, rechargeable batteries & portable chargers)

    Puteaux 2010 - 2014 • Product management :
    -Line up management : monitor main KPI’s ( sales, stock , profit, market share), monthly sales forecast , action plan follow up
    -Market intelligence : GFK, benchmark , market analysis …

    • Product strategy:
    Set up EU strategy in terms of
    - Distribution (strategy by country by channel)
    - Pricing
    - Promotion by sales channels & follow up ROI
    Negotiate annual Budget in terms of sales & profit with Headquarter & each country
    Support Key account managers with presentations ,tools & customer visit

    • Communication : Define European communication strategy including
    - below the line activities ( Point of sales material, leaflets…)
    - above the line activities ( PR , press activities & online advertising campaign

  • SONY France - European Junior Product Manager ( Micro batteries)

    Puteaux 2008 - 2010 •Follow up product portfolio in Europe ( Budget negotiation, implement marketing strategy in terms of price, product , promotion by country and by sales channel B2B / B2C)

    •Market analysis: follow up market trend, price evolution, competiton benchmark

    •Monthly reporting : sales forecast by country, stock management , sales reporting)

    •Promotion plan : implement promo plan by sales channel et follow up ROI

  • Sony - European marketing assistant (Energy)

    Puteaux 2007 - 2008 •Participation to sales development & product management : sales & stock monitoring , Set up European price lists,

    •Support the launch of promotional packs ( coordinate with different agencies to develop packaging & implement promotion)

    •Display & point of sales monitoring : follow up stock & demand for the 25 Eu countries & coordinate between different teams , planning , repackaging team.

  • Univar - Assistante chef de Produit détergents

    Fontenay-sous-Bois 2006 - 2006 Réalisation d’une étude de marché de la détergence en France pour préparer et lancer des plans d’actions, création d’outils marketing, soutien à la force de vente, prospection.

  • Kalteswasser Multimedia GmbH - Assistante Marketing et RP

    2004 - 2004 Organisation d’une conférence de presse
    prospection, mailings
    publicités
    représentation de l’entreprise dans plusieurs salons
    participation et organisation à l’ouverture d’une nouvelle filiale.

  • Wella Deutschland - Assistante Marketing et Vente

    2003 - 2003

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur Du Commerce ISC

    Paris 2006 - 2007 Master Marketing Communication Ingénierie Commerciale

  • ECOLE SUPERIEURE DE COMMERCE EXTERIEUR (Paris La Défense)

    Paris La Défense 2002 - 2006 Marketing, Commerce International

