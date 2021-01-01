Menu

Sabrina MAMOUNI

Paris

En résumé

Actuellement chef de produit chez Mailjet

Mes compétences :
Anglais
Communication
Dématérialisation
Dématérialisation Fiscale
Internet
Intranet
Multimedia

Entreprises

  • Mailjet - Product Manager

    Paris 2014 - maintenant

  • B-process (ARIBA/SAP) - Project Manager

    2011 - 2013 In charge of the implementation of e-invoicing solutions for buyers and suppliers with:
    • Definition of the needs (kick-off, workshops, scope validation, schedule …)
    • Design & Build phase (functional and technical specifications, development follow-up, settings, internal tests)
    • Acceptance phase (settings for acceptance phase, follow the test between supplier/client, validation for go-live)
    Sample of the implemented projects: EADS, Renault, Chantelle, Carglass, Redcats, …

  • Societe generale Investment Banking - Developpeuse web

    2007 - 2009 Web Development for the intranet site of a support team working for a front office (Global Equity Derivatives activities) of Société Générale, Paris (La Défense), with :
    - Website Administrator
    - Development charter
    - Supervision of intranet site projects (developments and releases).
    - Tests and homologation
    - Redaction of entity relationship diagrams.
    - Documentation: user guides and developer guides.
    - Specifications of intranet tools.
    - Incident, change and release management.

