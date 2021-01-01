Sabrina MAMOUNI

Mes compétences :
Anglais
Communication
Dématérialisation
Dématérialisation Fiscale
Internet
Intranet
Multimedia
Entreprises
Mailjet
- Product Manager
Paris2014 - maintenant
B-process (ARIBA/SAP)
- Project Manager
2011 - 2013In charge of the implementation of e-invoicing solutions for buyers and suppliers with:
• Definition of the needs (kick-off, workshops, scope validation, schedule …)
• Design & Build phase (functional and technical specifications, development follow-up, settings, internal tests)
• Acceptance phase (settings for acceptance phase, follow the test between supplier/client, validation for go-live)
Sample of the implemented projects: EADS, Renault, Chantelle, Carglass, Redcats, …
Societe generale Investment Banking
- Developpeuse web
2007 - 2009Web Development for the intranet site of a support team working for a front office (Global Equity Derivatives activities) of Société Générale, Paris (La Défense), with :
- Website Administrator
- Development charter
- Supervision of intranet site projects (developments and releases).
- Tests and homologation
- Redaction of entity relationship diagrams.
- Documentation: user guides and developer guides.
- Specifications of intranet tools.
- Incident, change and release management.