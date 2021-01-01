Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sabrina MARIE
Ajouter
Sabrina MARIE
SAINT MICHEL SUR ORGE
Profil
Réseau
Election législatives 2022
RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT
Le
résultat des législatives à Caen
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Jacqueline Riu
- CONSEILLEURE VENDEUSE
SAINT MICHEL SUR ORGE
2015 - 2015
Formations
DUT GEA (Caen)
Caen
2010 - 2011
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z