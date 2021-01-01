Menu

Sabrina MORVAN

Boulogne Billancourt

Webmaster, chargée de communication
Gestion et optimisation site Web, Référencement, audit, étude SEO

Mes compétences :
JQuery
WordPress
Search Engine Optimisation
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Macromedia Dreamweaver
HTML
Cascading Style Sheets
Audit
Architecture MVC
Adobe Photoshop
Référencement internet
Google Maps
Google analytics
Prestashop
Veille concurrentielle
PHP 4
Newsletter
CSS 3
Intégration web
XHTML
HTML 5
Responsive Design
Bootstrap
JavaScript

Entreprises

  • Place des réseaux - Webmaster, spécialisée dans le Front-End

    Boulogne Billancourt 2016 - 2016 Développement pages et newsletter avril 2016

  • independant - Développeur web

    2014 - 2015 Création site européen en 5 langues

  • Agence MaguiStudio - Webmaster

    2010 - 2014 Agence MaguiStudio Clients : Gaz de France, DS World Paris, Météo Paris, Siltéa, Fruit d'or, Liébig, groupe Gert, DigitalProd... Consultante : Gaz de France (Licenciement économique)

  • pc street - Stage de validation de certificat

    2010 - 2010 Création et référencement site PC Street

  • TOYOTA - Hôtesse d'accueil

    VAUCRESSON 2005 - 2005

  • Société Planitron - Hotline informatique

    2005 - 2009 (création logiciel immobilier) par le réseau Agentys. Hotline et gestion des mises à jour informatique, audit et performances agences, gestion administrative. (Licenciement économique)

  • Sté CRIE - Secrétaire Commerciale

    2001 - 2001

  • WebCible - Conseillère

    2001 - 2005

  • totalgaz - Gestionnaire

    2000 - 2001 : Gestionnaire Parc Réservoir TOTALGAZ , Gestion de 19 personnes.

Formations

  • IESA

    Paris 2014 - 2014 Module développeur web (serveur)

  • CNAM

    Paris 2009 - 2010 Certificat Webmaster

    DEUG Sociologie Université Paris X
    BAG G1 (Secrétariat) CAP-BEP Sténo-dactylographie

