Sabrina MORVAN

Webmaster, chargée de communication
Gestion et optimisation site Web, Référencement, audit, étude SEO
Mes compétences :
JQuery
WordPress
Search Engine Optimisation
Personal Home Page
MySQL
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Macromedia Dreamweaver
HTML
Cascading Style Sheets
Audit
Architecture MVC
Adobe Photoshop
Référencement internet
Google Maps
Google analytics
Prestashop
Veille concurrentielle
PHP 4
Newsletter
CSS 3
Intégration web
XHTML
HTML 5
Responsive Design
Bootstrap
JavaScript