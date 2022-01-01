Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sabrina RASORI
Ajouter
Sabrina RASORI
london
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
shoops
- EU sale manager
london
2014 - maintenant
Marketing et community manager : lancement de produit shoops
www.shoops.shoes
Omnium Service
- Communication et Marketing
2008 - 2014
Formations
Centre De Formation Et De Perfectionnement Des Journalistes (CFPJ) CFPJ
Paris
2008 - 2008
Perfectionnement Photoshop
Perfectionnement Photoshop
Réseau
Delphine LENOGUE
Emilie CAMY-PALOU
Eric COULEUVRE
Florence CHAMPALOUX
Laetitia TRINQUET GUINANT
Maxime DANTEC
Michaël CICHON
Nathalie BOYER
Trong Lap TRUONG
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z