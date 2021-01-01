Retail
Sabrina RICHAUD
Sabrina RICHAUD
Saint-Paul-lès-Durance
Mes compétences :
Excel
Word
Powerpoint
Radioprotection
HSE
Orano Ds
- Responsable Radioprotection
Saint-Paul-lès-Durance (13115)
2019 - maintenant
Orano DS
- Chef d'équipe Radioprotection
2018 - 2019
MSIS Assistance
- Technicienne Radioprotection
2014 - 2018
CERAP
- PCR, TQRP, Superviseur Hygiène Sécurité
Cherbourg-Octeville
2013 - 2014
CERAP
- Technicienne Radioprotection
Cherbourg-Octeville
2012 - 2013
CEA Cadarache
- SPR
2011 - 2012
MSIS Assistance
- Technicienne Radioprotection
2010 - 2011
CEA Cadarache
- SPR
2009 - 2010
CNAM Rhône-Alpes
Aubenas
2012 - 2013
Licence générale en alternance
CNAM Rhône-Alpes
Licence Radioprotection / HSE
INSTN (Saint Paul Lez Durance)
Saint Paul Lez Durance
2011 - 2012
BTS
INSTN (Saint Paul Lez Durance)
Saint Paul Lez Durance
2009 - 2010
BT
