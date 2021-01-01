Menu

Sabrina ROSZAK

Lille

En résumé

Sept 2013 : Phd Student - Theme: Integrated reporting & Information Systems - CNAM


Dec 2012- August 2013 AMADEUS GROUP
-- > Controlling IS Specialist


May 2012- Nov 2012 SAP LABS SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS
→ IT Business Strategy


Dec 2005 - Oct 2011 SINGLE BUOY MOORINGS OFFSHORE GROUP

→ Finance Information Systems Coordinator

Link between Finance Dpt need/strategy and IT Dpt.
(workshops organization, specifications, IS
project management, change management,
software training & communication).

→ Project Cost Controller

Financial analysis, project contract
handover, accounting,
forecasting & cash planning.

Sept 2005 - Dec 2005 LANCASTER GROUP MONACO
→ Financial Controller

March 2005 – July 2005 EXCO COTE D’AZUR AUDIT
→ Auditing, accounting

August 2004 – February 2005 CCI NICE COTE D AZUR
→ Internal Auditor

April 2003 - August 2004 LEGRAND ANTIBES
→ Cost controller
→ IS Project coordination

Mes compétences :
Contrôle de gestion
Finance
Reporting
SAP R/3

Formations

