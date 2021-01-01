Sabrina ROSZAK

Sept 2013 : Phd Student - Theme: Integrated reporting & Information Systems - CNAM
Dec 2012- August 2013 AMADEUS GROUP
-- > Controlling IS Specialist
May 2012- Nov 2012 SAP LABS SOPHIA ANTIPOLIS
→ IT Business Strategy
Dec 2005 - Oct 2011 SINGLE BUOY MOORINGS OFFSHORE GROUP
→ Finance Information Systems Coordinator
Link between Finance Dpt need/strategy and IT Dpt.
(workshops organization, specifications, IS
project management, change management,
software training & communication).
→ Project Cost Controller
Financial analysis, project contract
handover, accounting,
forecasting & cash planning.
Sept 2005 - Dec 2005 LANCASTER GROUP MONACO
→ Financial Controller
March 2005 – July 2005 EXCO COTE D’AZUR AUDIT
→ Auditing, accounting
August 2004 – February 2005 CCI NICE COTE D AZUR
→ Internal Auditor
April 2003 - August 2004 LEGRAND ANTIBES
→ Cost controller
→ IS Project coordination
Mes compétences :
Contrôle de gestion
Finance
Reporting
SAP R/3