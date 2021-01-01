Menu

Sabrina SABRINE

TUNIS

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • SIALA FRERES - RMQ

    2017 - maintenant

  • GIS TUNISIE - Responsable QHSE

    2017 - 2017

  • BBT - RMQ

    2012 - 2017

Formations

  • Institut Supérieur De Gestion Industriel De Sfax –ISGIS- (Sfax)

    Sfax 2011 - 2013 Master professionnel

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :