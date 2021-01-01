Sacha BERNARD

• Highly motivated bilingual web-communications professional with over ten years experience running successful corporate web / communications programs and producing high-traffic sites.

• Well-versed in all angles of online communications, including Search Engine Optimization / Search Engine Migration, analytics, social media, and advertising. Very familiar with the challenges presented by large-scale content management systems and website localization. Passionate about using web analytics data to drive smart business decisions.

• Generated sales for diverse market segments (financial, media, consumer products) by successfully creating market awareness in Canada, Europe, and Africa.

• Results-focused team-based management style encouraging synergy through participation.

• Fully bilingual in French and English with a good working knowledge of Spanish.



Mes compétences :

Webmarketing