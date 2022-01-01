Menu

Sadia KEROUI

TIZIOUZOU

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft SQL Server

Entreprises

  • wilaya d'Alger - Chargé technique de la plate forme passeport biometrique

    2010 - 2014

Formations

  • UMMTO (Tizi Ouzou)

    Tizi Ouzou 2003 - 2008 ingénieur d'état ne informatique

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :