Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Sadia KEROUI
Ajouter
Sadia KEROUI
TIZIOUZOU
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft SQL Server
Entreprises
wilaya d'Alger
- Chargé technique de la plate forme passeport biometrique
2010 - 2014
Formations
UMMTO (Tizi Ouzou)
Tizi Ouzou
2003 - 2008
ingénieur d'état ne informatique
Réseau
Billal ZIDI
El-Djouneïd TALEB BENDIAB
Jean Laurent AUTRAN
Jérôme CHESNEAU
Kamal AITGHERBI
Lynda CHAOUCHE
Lysem2 KAMELIA
Nabil MOKHTARI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z